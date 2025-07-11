Justin Bieber Unveils Seventh Album

Canadian superstar Justin Bieber on Friday released his seventh album, “Swag”, just hours after sharing a sneak peek of it on social media.

Comprising 21 tracks totaling 54 minutes, the project marks the return of the 31-year-old singer more than three years after his last single, “Honest”, a duet with Don Toliver.

Bieber has collaborated with US rappers Gunna, Lil B, and Cash Cobain, among others, on this seventh album.

He posted a video on his Instagram account on Thursday showing the tracklist for “Swag” on a large screen in Times Square in New York City.

Posters also appeared this week in Reykjavik, Iceland, where US media said Bieber finalized the album in April.

READ ALSO

Bieber’s comeback follows a period marked by the singer’s withdrawal from media.

In 2022, Bieber was forced to cancel the remainder of his world tour — 82 of 131 scheduled concerts — after revealing he suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a neurological disorder that partially paralyzed his face.

The hashtag #SWAGOUTNOW was among the top global trends on X a few hours after the album’s release, underscoring the excitement of his fans.