Justin Bieber Unveils Seventh Album

Canadian superstar Justin Bieber on Friday released his seventh album, “Swag”, just hours after sharing a sneak peek of it on social media.
Comprising 21 tracks totaling 54 minutes, the project marks the return of the 31-year-old singer more than three years after his last single, “Honest”, a duet with Don Toliver.
Bieber has collaborated with US rappers Gunna, Lil B, and Cash Cobain, among others, on this seventh album.
He posted a video on his Instagram account on Thursday showing the tracklist for “Swag” on a large screen in Times Square in New York City.
Posters also appeared this week in Reykjavik, Iceland, where US media said Bieber finalized the album in April.
Bieber’s comeback follows a period marked by the singer’s withdrawal from media.
In 2022, Bieber was forced to cancel the remainder of his world tour — 82 of 131 scheduled concerts — after revealing he suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a neurological disorder that partially paralyzed his face.
The hashtag #SWAGOUTNOW was among the top global trends on X a few hours after the album’s release, underscoring the excitement of his fans.