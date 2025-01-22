Famous American singer, Justin Bieber has gotten tongues wagging on social media after he unfollowed his wife, Hailey Bieber on Instagram.

New Telegraph reports that Justin unfollowed his wife after the couple announced the arrival of their first child last year.

It was gathered that Justin Bieber’s action follows after he unfollowed his father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin, and recently shared photos of a bong, which left fans confused.

The couple were in the news for the wrong reasons after fans and lovers of the couple realised the singer had unfollowed his wife.

However, the reason behind this action is yet to be ascertained.

See the screenshot below;

