May 21, 2025
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Justin Bieber Recounts…

Justin Bieber Recounts ‘Huge Fight’ With Wife Hailey

Popular American singer Justin Bieber has recounted a “huge fight” with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

New Telegraph gathered that the Hollywood power couple covered the latest edition of Vogue Magazine.

While celebrating via Instagram, the singer recalled that he once told his wife during a moment of tension that she would never cover Vogue Magazine.

READ ALSO:

Following Hailey’s appearance on the Vogue Magazine cover with him, Justin admitted that he was wrong.

He wrote, “This reminds me when (we) got into a huge fight, I told (her) that she would never be on the cover of Vogue, Yikes i know. (…) Baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.”

