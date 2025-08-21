Justin Bieber Look-Alike Banned After Impersonating Singer

A man named Dylan Desclos, who has been pretending to be Justin Bieber, a Canadian singer and songwriter, has been permanently banned from a popular Las Vegas nightclub after pulling off an elaborate impersonation stunt.

The impersonator reportedly arrived at the XS Nightclub with what appeared to be an advance team that helped him gain access to the stage.

Dressed in Bieber’s signature style, Desclos posed for selfies with excited fans before stepping on stage to perform the Grammy winner’s hit single “Sorry.”

Clips of the performance quickly went viral online, showing the look-alike singing in front of a packed audience who initially believed they were watching the Canadian superstar himself.

However, nightclub officials soon uncovered the truth. In a statement, management confirmed that Desclos was removed from the stage and has now received a lifetime ban from the venue.

READ ALSO:

On his Instagram bio, Desclos openly identifies as a Justin Bieber look-alike and has embraced the attention that comes with cosplaying the pop icon. He continues to leverage the resemblance for social recognition, even as Bieber himself recently dropped a new album titled “Swag.”

The incident highlights a broader trend of celebrity impersonation, which has also gained momentum in Nigeria. Famous musicians like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tekno, Portable, and Odumodublvck all have look-alikes who regularly make public appearances, perform songs, and engage fans on social media platforms such as TikTok.

Some of these impersonators are even monetising their fame through paid event appearances and receiving gifts from fans. In 2023, a Davido look-alike performed at a fan-organised concert in honour of the Afrobeats superstar.

While many celebrities choose to ignore such impersonations, others have taken action. In 2022, reports revealed that Drake sent a cease-and-desist letter to a content creator known as “Fake Drake” for profiting off his likeness.

The Vegas incident has sparked fresh debate on how far celebrity look-alikes should go in entertaining fans before crossing the line into impersonation and deception.