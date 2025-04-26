Justin Bieber Breaks Silence Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife, Hailey Bieber

Share

Popular American singer, Justin Bieber has finally taken to her social media page to break his silence amid the ongoing divorce rumours from his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Saturday Telegraph reports that it was widely rumoured on social media that the couple were heading for divorce.

Prior to the rumours, the couple faced public scrutiny over the past few months.

It would be recalled that the couple got married in September 2018, and welcomed their first child in August 2024.

However, in a post on his Instagram page on Friday, the singer seemingly addressed the negativity surrounding his life and marriage.

While lashing out at those spreading rumours about his marriage, Justin Bieber noted that those questioning his relationship with Hailey Bieber are being jealous.

He wrote; “That feeling of guilt can be relieved. Not by going to church or reading your Bible, but just receiving that God forgives. The message is forgiveness. Jesus forgives who the culture never forgives.

“They treat me like ass out here, but if I remember that I’m flawed too and God forgave me, it helps me to stop feeling better than those who are mean and hurtful. Because when I am really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too.

“My instinct is to be like, damn, I would not gossip, spread lies about someone on the internet, but there is other stuff I do I’m not proud of that God is gracious with. Hurt people hurt people.

“Honestly, if I was you, it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzzy. It is really up for us and that is understandable why people cannot stand it. I don’t blame them”

