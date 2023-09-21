Justiceformohbad: Nurse Who Administered Injection On Mohbad Arrested

Following the demise of Nigerian singer, Mohbad, the Nigeria Police Force has begun an investigation into the circumstances leading to the 27-year-old singer’s death.

New Telegraph gathered that the nurse employed to treat the singer before his demise has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

This is coming after the NPF requested two weeks to investigate the former Marlian Music signee’s death thoroughly.

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo confirmed the arrest via her Instagram live session, saying the Police have arrested the nurse who was employed to treat the singer before he gave up the ghost.

She also pleaded with Nigerians to give the police the two weeks requested for the investigation, while adding that some individuals have also been invited for questioning.

in the latest update, it has been revealed that Mohbad reportedly fell ill following an alleged playful fight with a friend after which the nurse was invited to treat him, leading to his untimely demise.

Watch the video below: