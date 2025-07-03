Justice Umokoro Released After NBA Called For His Freedom

The Department of State Services (DSS) in Bayelsa State has confirmed the release of Justice Ebiyerin Umokoro, who was abducted by unknown gunmen on June 22, 2025.

While the circumstances surrounding his release remain unclear as of the time of filing this report, his freedom came shortly after the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Afam Osigwe (SAN), called for his immediate and unconditional release.

Osigwe made the appeal on Thursday during a solidarity visit to the office of Justice Daniel A. Ayah, President of the Customary Court of Appeal in Bayelsa State. He expressed deep concern over the abduction, stating that such an attack on a high-ranking judicial officer sends a chilling message about the state of security in the country.

“If a judge of that stature can be abducted in the state capital without a trace, then ordinary citizens are even more vulnerable,” he said.

The NBA President, visibly troubled, noted that 12 days had passed since Justice Umokoro’s abduction, with no significant updates, prompting the legal community to take a united stand.

“This is the twelfth day His Lordship has been missing, and there is no sign of him. As members of the same legal family, we must stand together. An injury to one is an injury to all,” he said.

He stressed that such a heinous act could instill fear among other judges and legal professionals, leading to uncertainty and insecurity within the judiciary.

“This action is condemnable, and we insist that his freedom is non-negotiable. We will do all within our power to ensure he is released and that the perpetrators are brought to justice to serve as a deterrent.”

Osigwe also praised the efforts of security agencies in working toward securing the judge’s release, adding that in the past, it was unthinkable for a lawyer—let alone a judge—to be kidnapped.

He reiterated the NBA’s solidarity with the judiciary in Bayelsa and other states where similar incidents have occurred, offering prayers for their safety and protection.

“I came to Bayelsa to say we are with you. We are affected too. We appreciate the strong relationship between the Bar and the Bench here, and we hope it continues to grow in the days ahead.”

In his response, Justice Daniel A. Ayah, President of the Customary Court of Appeal, thanked the NBA for its solidarity and concern.

“When this incident happened, the NBA truly took it upon themselves to stand with us. We are grateful,” he said.

Justice Umokoro, of High Court 7, was abducted on the evening of Saturday, June 22, around 7:30 PM, in front of a popular eatery in the Ekeki area of Yenagoa.