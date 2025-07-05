Justice Omukoro’s Freedom: Bayelsa Chief Judge Expresses Gratitude

The Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Matilda Abrakasa Ayemieye, has expressed heartfelt gratitude for the safe rescue of Ebiyerin Omukoro of the Bayelsa State High Court.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Head of Media and Information of the Bayelsa State Judiciary, Julius Nyananyo, the Chief Judge attributed the successful rescue to the tireless efforts of the Bayelsa State Government, security agencies, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), civil society organisations, community leaders, and the Judiciary family.

Justice Ayemieye extended her appreciation to everyone who played a role in securing Justice Omukoro’s release, noting that the operation underscored the power of collaboration, patience, and professionalism in resolving sensitive security issues.

“As we celebrate this positive outcome, we remain committed to addressing the root causes of such incidents and ensuring the safety of all judicial officers in the state,” she said.

The statement further read: “Special commendation goes to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, and members of the National Judicial Council; Senator Douye Diri, Executive Governor of Bayelsa State; the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; and Rt. Hon. Ingobere Abraham, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, for their pivotal roles.”

She also commended the security agencies—particularly the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, and others—for their strategic coordination and unwavering commitment throughout the rescue process.

Justice Ayemieye conveyed her sincere appreciation to the NBA, under the leadership of Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, as well as the Yenagoa and Sagbama branches of the association. She also thanked the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, various organisations, and respected community leaders for their solidarity and contributions.

“My deep gratitude is further extended to the family and loved ones of Justice Omukoro, whose strength, patience, and cooperation throughout the ordeal remain deeply valued,” she added.

She confirmed that Justice Omukoro is currently receiving medical and psychological care and has requested privacy during this period of recovery.

The Bayelsa State Judiciary also expressed profound appreciation for the overwhelming public support and concern during the judge’s ordeal.