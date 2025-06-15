Justice Okoro Not In Edo For Political Reason, Says S’court

Share

The Supreme Court yesterday, said one of its Jusices, Justice Inyang Okoro, was not in Edo State for any political reason as reported in an online medium.

The apex court was react-ing to a report by an online medium that Justice Okoro was reportedly seen on Thursday evening at the Protea Hotel in Benin City, Edo State, in the company of the Edo State Attorney Gen-eral, Hon. Samson Osagie.

The said report reads: “According to a credible source, the pair were spot-ted leaving the hotel and were reportedly en route to meet Governor Monday Okpebholo, raising concerns over potential backchannel lobbying ahead of the Su-preme Court hearing in the ongoing legal challenge to the governor’s election.

“According to the source, Justice Okoro is actively lob-bying to be appointed chair-man of the Supreme Court panel expected to hear the appeal challenging Gover-nor Okpebholo’s electoral victory.

“Justice Okoro is lobbying to be on the Supreme Court panel to hear the case chal-lenging Governor Okpeb-holo’s election,” the source said. chairman of the Supreme Court appeal panel.”

“The source insisted that the meeting between the Attorney General and the apex court justice took place late Thursday night and was facilitated to establish direct contact with the governor”.

However, the apex court through its Director of In-formation and Public Rela-tions, Dr. Festus Akande, in a statement, issued in Abuja yesterday, said: “The atten-tion of the Supreme Court has been drawn to a disturb-ing and false narrative being circulated on social media and certain online platforms alleging that a Justice of the Supreme Court travelled to Benin City on account of a political case recently filed before the Court.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Honourable Jus-tice in question travelled to Benin City on Thursday, 12th June, 2025 to attend the funeral rites of the late mother of Mr. Hannibal Uwaifo, a senior member of the Bar and immediate past President of the African Bar Association. Prior to the journey, the said Justice for-mally sought and obtained permission from the Hon-ourable Chief Justice of Ni-geria to embark on the trip. This private visit was strictly for the purposes of condo-lence and bereavement as is customary and humane.

