Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Case Indefinitely

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has indefinitely adjourned the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nnamdi Kanu appeared on Monday, February 10, 2025, before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court for the resumption hearing in his case.

The Court’s decision to adjourn the trial indefinitely follows Kanu’s insistence that Nyako cannot preside over his case, citing her previous recusal.

It would be recalled that Kanu had said he was only in court because of the respect he has for the rule of law, adding that the judge had previously recused herself from the case.

The IPOB leader added that he was not happy with the decision of the chief judge who returned the case to Justice Nyako, insisting that the prosecution cannot prosecute him.

The IPOB leader insisted that Justice Nyako is biased over his case and should not preside over his case. He said poor knowledge of the court is affecting Nigeria.

However, the prosecution counsel took an objection to Kanu’s remarks and asked for a definite date for the hearing since the prosecution has refused to file a written application. Awomolo said it was not right for Kanu to insult the court.

It would be recalled that, in January, Kanu filed a petition against Justice Nyako before the National Judicial Council, accusing her of judicial misconduct in handling his trial.

Days later, the IPOB leader called for his case to be transferred to the South-East if no judge at the Federal High Court in Abuja is willing to preside over it apart from Justice Binta Nyako

