Justice Must Prevail, Osimhen Declares As Striker Drags Journalist, To Court Over Assault Claim

Galatasaray’s star denies ‘punching’ writer

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has decided to take legal action against a Turkish journalist who accused him of assault two weeks ago. Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray last summer, has been in excellent form on the pitch.

The 26-year-old striker has scored 16 goals and provided five assists in just 21 appearances, earning praise from fans and critics alike.

However, his off-field controversy has now shifted the spotlight in a less favourable direction. The controversy started when a Turkish journalist, Tolga Bozduman, claimed that Osimhen assaulted him after Galatasaray’s 3-3 draw with Dynamo Kyiv.

According to the journalist, the incident happened when he tried to take photos of Osimhen. Bozduman accused the striker of punching him in the face, and the story quickly gained attention in the media.

While Osimhen has had moments in the past where his emotions got the better of him, which made some fans believe the journalist’s claim, the striker has strongly denied the accusations, stating that he plans to pursue legal action against the journalist.

“I will take the necessary steps,” Osimhen said. “If I did punch him, justice will prevail. If he is lying, justice will hold him accountable.”

The striker firmly denied the allegations, saying, “I did not hit the journalist; they are lying. I simply asked him why he was flashing his camera in my face and told him to delete the photos.

I didn’t hit anyone. I just spoke to them. I expected them to lie, as I’ve experienced such incidents before.”

