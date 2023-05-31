Justice League Slams Group Over Alleged Withdrawal Of Benin TCA By Edo Govt

The Edo State Justice League, a group promoting cultural harmony in Edo Nation has slammed the Edo National Voice (ENV) for what it termed reckless and irresponsible comments regarding the purported withdrawal of monthly allocation of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) by the Edo State Government.

The group in a statement signed by its convener, Charles Omootiomwan Omoregie and made available to newsmen in Benin City, chided ENV led by Osaro Culture lyamu over the alleged withdrawal, saying it is a “dish out of lies and misrepresentation of facts relating to the Benin Traditional Council and the Benin artefacts.”

The statement reads in part: “As a body that seeks cultural justice for indigenes of Edo State across the three senatorial districts (South, Central and North), we see it as self-serving for the ENV to try to sell series of half-truths with the aim of misleading Edo people to believe that a disagreement exists between our revered royal palace and the Government of Edo State.

We will like to put it on record for the umpteenth time that the Edo State Government has repeatedly

stated that it has no interest in taking custody of any of the stolen Benin artefacts being returned to the country.

The State Government is working with all stakeholders in Edo’s traditional institutions to enhance harmony in the administration of the traditional system in the State.

“Edo people recall an incident in January 2023 when some criminals launched an audacious kidnap

attack on a train station in lgueben.

“It was the very harmonized and homogeneous traditional structure in Edo Central Senatorial District that helped the security agencies quickly resolve the crisis, resulting in one of the most successful resolutions of a hostage situation in Nigeria’s history with all kidnap victims safely recused and perpetrators of the crime arrested.”