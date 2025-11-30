The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reiterated that justice, fairness and accountability is sacrosanct and they be preserved as the core foundation of governance.

This is as he pointed out that no society can truly develop without a strong and functional rule of law.

The Governor made this remark on Saturday, November 29, at the Annual Dinner and Awards Night organised by CREED, where he was named Best Governor of the Year.

Speaking at the event, Governor Yusuf elucidated the link between law and society becomes meaningful only when the justice system is accessible, effective and fair to all citizens, regardless of background or status.

Represented by the Kano State Attorney General, Abdulkarim Maude (SAN), Governor Yusuf, who served as guest speaker at the event themed “Law & Society: Leadership, Infrastructural Development, Pursuit of Good Governance,” said his administration had introduced sweeping reforms to tackle prolonged detention, delayed trials and poor access to legal representation in the state’s custodial centres.

He disclosed that a recent review of detention facilities revealed “deeply troubling cases” of inmates who had spent years in custody without trial, case files or legal counsel, which led him to immediately direct the Attorney General to trace missing files, fast-track legal advice, prosecute cases where necessary and withdraw those in which justice demanded discontinuation.

READ ALSO:

“A society that seeks development must first entrench justice. When the law functions effectively and fairly, society thrives; when the law is weakened, every other sector suffers,” the governor said.

He noted that the reforms were part of a broader agenda to safeguard fundamental rights and reinforce due process.

He added that the state was expanding legal aid services, formalising volunteer support and integrating pro bono networks into the justice system because “justice should never depend on wealth or influence.”

“A society that seeks development must first entrench justice. When the law functions effectively and fairly, society thrives; when the law is weakened, every other sector suffers,” the governor said.

He noted that the reforms were part of a broader agenda to safeguard fundamental rights and reinforce due process.

He added that the state was expanding legal aid services, formalising volunteer support and integrating pro bono networks into the justice system because “justice should never depend on wealth or influence.”

Beyond justice reforms, the governor highlighted infrastructure and good governance as complementary pillars of development.

He listed the construction and rehabilitation of key road networks, upgrades to schools and hospitals, and improvements in water supply as priority investments aimed at improving the quality of life.

Urban renewal projects, including street lighting, drainage expansion, environmental improvements and traffic reorganisation, were also underway to restore order to Kano metropolis and boost safety and economic activity.

Yusuf emphasised that his administration had strengthened transparency and due process, blocked financial leakages and prioritised accountability across government operations.

Leadership, he said, carries a moral obligation to safeguard public resources.

The dinner speaker, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Sebastian Hon, said the true symbol of justice represents fairness, equality and the moral obligation of leaders to ensure that justice is delivered at every level of society, from the family unit to national government.

He stressed that the iconic scales of justice should guide leaders in both public and private life.

“A society that seeks development must first entrench justice. When the law functions effectively and fairly, society thrives; when the law is weakened, every other sector suffers,” the governor said.

He noted that the reforms were part of a broader agenda to safeguard fundamental rights and reinforce due process.

He added that the state was expanding legal aid services, formalising volunteer support and integrating pro bono networks into the justice system because “justice should never depend on wealth or influence.”

Beyond justice reforms, the governor highlighted infrastructure and good governance as complementary pillars of development.

He listed the construction and rehabilitation of key road networks, upgrades to schools and hospitals, and improvements in water supply as priority investments aimed at improving the quality of life.

Urban renewal projects, including street lighting, drainage expansion, environmental improvements and traffic reorganisation, were also underway to restore order to Kano metropolis and boost safety and economic activity.

Yusuf emphasised that his administration had strengthened transparency and due process, blocked financial leakages and prioritised accountability across government operations.

Leadership, he said, carries a moral obligation to safeguard public resources.

The dinner speaker, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Sebastian Hon, said the true symbol of justice represents fairness, equality and the moral obligation of leaders to ensure that justice is delivered at every level of society, from the family unit to national government.

He stressed that the iconic scales of justice should guide leaders in both public and private life.

“The symbol of justice simply means justice must be delivered because we are all equal. Whether that happens in reality is another matter, but that is what the symbol stands for,” he said.

Hon noted that society evolves from the home to the village, community, local government, state and ultimately the federal level, with the same principles of law, order and responsibility applying throughout.

He said leadership at every tier carries an obligation to provide direction, justice and development.

Commending CREED for recognising “a leader who has performed well”, he said Governor Yusuf’s recognition was based on visible achievements, not sentiment. He emphasised that infrastructure is essential to building a functional society.

“A father who has the capacity and resources but fails to build a decent home for his family loses respect not only in the wider community but even within his own household,” he said, likening it to public office.

He warned, however, that infrastructure alone is insufficient if citizens’ basic needs are unmet.

“Even if we build all the roads, skyscrapers and companies, if the citizens are hungry, there will be trouble. Good governance requires that Nigerians have food on their table,” he said.