Justice Forum: Re-inventing Self After Many Years In Limbo

Formed during the heady days of agitation for civil rule when an initially motley crowd of activists and some aggrieved politicians coalesced to form a group, which eventually pushed out the military to pave the way for the current democratic experiment in the country known as the Fourth Republic, the Justice Forum (JF) as a caucus within the All Progressives Congress (APC) is current re-inventing itself into political reckoning.

Hitherto, the group was the political wing of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) which challenged the decision of former Military President Ibrahim Babangida’s decision to annul the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election presumed to have been won by the late business mogul, Bashorun Moshood Abiola.

With the resolve of the Abdulsalami Abubakar led military government that took charge of the country in the wake of the sudden death of the late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha in 1998, the Justice Forum soon emerged as a strong political force in the then Alliance for Democracy (AD).

Some of the prominent members who eventually won election into various political offices at the beginning of the current Fourth Republic include, President Bola Tinubu who was elected the governor of Lagos State. Others include the late former Minister for Works in the Second Republic, Senator Wahab Dosumu.

Through its platforms, many of its members got elected into various political offices at the outset of the current Fourth Republic but over time, its influence and power within the ruling tendencies and parties in the South West, particularly in Lagos continued to dwindle until recently.

The efforts to rework the caucus by some of the remnant personalities within its folds began a few weeks ago when a member of the Federal House of Representatives and a strong ally of President Bola Tinubu, Hon. James Faleke began the process of reconfiguring it.

As part of moves to rework the caucus, the prime movers of the initiative recently converged on a popular event centre in Agege where they hosted the wards’ and local government executive members and other leaders of the group in the area.

Those at the event, which was attended by Saturday Telegraph were drawn from the two councils in the area, Agege Local Government and Orile Agege Local Council Development Area.

Speaking on the essence of the event which was well attended, a member of the state executive council of the Justice Forum, Alhaji Muftau Sanyaolu said, it was put together to encourage members to keep faith with the group, particularly, the ruling APC in the state.

Sanyaolu stated that it was arranged with a view to ensure that the group is repositioned to make itself relevant, especially within the Lagos State chapter of the APC as well as the election efforts of President Bola Tinubu come 2027.

Though he agreed that members have not been adequately rewarded and compensated in the past for their efforts in making sure that the APC won elections in the state, he urged members to be steadfast saying the situation has changed from what it used to be.

“We are here today to encourage our members to keep faith with the APC as the only party for the masses. The only way that they can do that is to attend meetings of both the group and the party. This is because when they do, they will be kept abreast of happenings and they will also contribute effectively to the progress of the party too,” Sanyaolu said.

The APC chieftain also used the occasion while addressing those present to keep faith with the government of President Tinubu, saying in the end all the current reforms being carried out by the government will favour all and sundry.

Another chieftain of the group, Prince Adeniyi Jafojo said the resurgence efforts are tailored towards correcting many of the lapses that caused the defeat of the APC in the presidential election to the opposition Labour Party in Lagos.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu told us to go out and mobilise the people across the state to avoid the repeat of what happened in the past and if we are doing just that with a view to create and generate the critical mass that would guarantee victory for the APC in 2027,” Jafojo said.

While maintaining that the key driving force in the JF’s efforts is mobilization and that informed the decision of the organisers of the event to start by hosting the leaders of the party across the two council areas.

According to him, similar events were held across the 20 local governments as well as 37 local council development areas across the state, saying the move to reclaim Lagos for President Tinubu remains a task that must be achieved.