Justice For Rufus Giwa Poly Staff, Retirees

When workers devote the most productive years of their lives to public service, they do so with the expectation that their labour will be valued and their welfare protected.

Unfortunately, for many staff and retirees of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic (RUGIPO), Owo, in Ondo State, this expectation has gradually turned into years of uncertainty, hardship, and painful neglect.

Behind the walls of this respected institution are stories that rarely make headlines – stories of lecturers, technologists, administrators, and other dedicated workers who struggle daily to survive under conditions that no public servant should endure.

Even more heartbreaking are the stories of retirees who, after serving the institution and the state faithfully for decades, now face old age without the financial security they rightfully earned.

Government position and the reality on ground The administration of Dr. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa has repeatedly stated that the Ondo State Government is not indebted to RUGIPO staff.

According to the governor, the payment of staff salaries falls under the responsibility of the institution’s management since the government provides monthly subvention to the Polytechnic.

However, the reality within the institution suggests otherwise. The monthly subvention provided to the Polytechnic is widely acknowledged to be insufficient to cover the institution’s wage bill, let alone support critical operational and developmental needs.

Expecting the management of a public tertiary institution to meet salary obligations without adequate financial support places the institution in an impossible situation.

In practical terms, the burden ultimately falls on the workers, who continue to bear the consequences of delayed salaries and financial uncertainty.

Promise yet to be redeemed During the convocation ceremony of the Polytechnic in October 2025, Governor Ayedatiwa attended as the Visitor to the institution.

On that occasion, he assured staff that three months of the outstanding salaries would be paid immediately. Unfortunately, several months after that public assurance, the promise remains unfulfilled.

For workers who must meet family responsibilities, pay school fees, and cope with rising living costs, such unredeemed pledges deepen frustration and diminish confidence in public commitments.

Trapped under an outdated minimum wage Equally troubling is the continued application of an outdated wage structure to staff of the institution.

While workers across the country have moved beyond the former N18,000 minimum wage to N35,000 and now to the newly approved N77,000 minimum wage under the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, many staff members of RUGIPO (retirees, inclusive) remain effectively trapped under the obsolete N18,000 framework.

At a time when several state governments have already begun implementing the new wage structure, and some even paying above the national benchmark, the situation at RUGIPO stands out as a troubling exception.

Silent suffering of retirees Perhaps the most painful dimension of this issue is the plight of retirees. Many former staff members who dedicated decades of service to the institution are now struggling with serious health challenges without the financial means to seek proper medical care.

Some depend almost entirely on relatives and well-wishers to survive. Others have been forced to endure their retirement years in conditions far below the dignity they deserve.

Even more tragically, some retirees have reportedly passed away while endlessly waiting for the payment of their longoverdue entitlements.

These are not mere statistics. They are human beings, teachers, mentors, administrators, and professionals who once contributed significantly to the development of education and manpower in the state.

Burden of 16-month salary arrears The roots of the present crisis can be traced back several years. During the administration of Dr Olusegun Mimiko, the Polytechnic accumulated a staggering sixteen months of unpaid salary arrears.

Subsequent administrations, including that of the late Barrister Rotimi Odunayo Akeredolu and the present government, acknowledged this outstanding obligation and at different times pledged to address it.

Yet, years later, the arrears remain unresolved. For many workers, and retirees, the 16-month salary arrears represent more than a financial debt; it represents years of sacrifice, patience, and hope that have yet to be rewarded.

Of responsibility and governance This situation inevitably raises an important question of governance and responsibility.

Can a government, in all honesty, claim commitment to workers’ welfare while longstanding obligations of this magnitude remain unsettled? This question becomes even more significant at a time when federal allocations to states have considerably improved under the fiscal arrangements of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

These increased allocations were intended, among other things, to help state governments meet critical responsibilities such as the payment of salaries, pensions, and other essential obligations.

Against this background, the continued hardship faced by RUGIPO staff and retirees calls for serious reflection and urgent action.

Time for national attention and intervention The demands of the affected workers as well as the retirees are neither extravagant nor unreasonable.

They simply seek the payment of salaries already earned, the settlement of long-standing arrears, and the payment of pension and gratuity entitlements owed to retirees.

In view of this situation, an appeal is being made to the National Assemblies of Nigeria (the Senate of the Federal Republic, the House of Representatives) and, in particular, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene in order to bring lasting relief to the affected workers and retirees.

A special intervention mechanism or financial support arrangement may be necessary to enable the Ondo State Government settle the outstanding salary arrears, pension obligations, and gratuities owed to RUGIPO workers and retirees.

In addition, the remuneration structure of the institution’s staff should be aligned with the nationally approved N77,000 minimum wage in order to reflect present economic realities.

Justice for workers, dignity for retirees Beyond financial considerations, this issue ultimately touches on the principles of justice, compassion, and responsible governance. Institutions like Rufus Giwa Polytechnic remain critical to the educational and technological advancement of Nigeria.

The dedicated professionals who sustain such institutions deserve recognition, support, and fair treatment. The suffering of RUGIPO workers and retirees should not continue unnoticed.

History often judges governments not only by the projects they build but also by how they treat the people who serve them.

For the workers and retirees of RUGIPO who have endured years of hardship with patience and resilience, the time has come for that justice to be delivered. Their voices deserve to be heard, and their sacrifices deserve to be honoured.