Justice For Mohbad Is Not For Clout Chasing – Ksolo

As a lot of Nigerians are demanding the utmost Justice for the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad whose sudden demise came as a rude shock in the entertainment industry on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Music producer and serial entrepreneur, Solomon Oyeniyi, popularly known as K-Solo has come out to state that the movement towards getting Justice for the late KPK singer should not be seen as clout chasing.

This he said as a lot of entertainers who are supporting the cause either directly or directly have one way or the other been a victim of bullying, and constant intimidation amongst others.

He said ‘ I do not have a personal relationship with the Late Mohbad but for someone who has been a victim of bullying in this industry, I could relate to what he must have been through while he was alive’.

‘ I have never for once accused anyone of killing the late singer, rather like the Police Force rightly indicated that anyone who is found directly or indirectly involved in the cause of the late singer’s death will be prosecuted accordingly; reason the likes of Sam Larry, Prime Boy, Naira Marley, the auxiliary nurse have been invited’

Speaking further, Ksolo disclosed that despite receiving a lot of threats and social media backlash; it is important to note that Justice for the late Mohbad is a Justice for all in the industry as there are still a lot of young entertainers who are been oppressed by the top runners in the industry and can’t speak out.

Ksolo however appreciate the Lagos State Government and members of the Nigerian Police Force for their unwavering support towards getting the Justice the late Ilerioluwa Aloba ‘ Mohbad’ deserves.