Justice Ezekiel Oyeyemi Ajayi: An Exemplary Jurist At 60

Distinguished Jurist of the Oyo State High Court, Hon Justice Ezekiel Oyeyemi Ajayi clocks 60 years today, August 21, 2025. Ajayi from a humble beginning, through the dint of hard work, perseverance, tenacity of purpose, Spartan self-discipline and trust in God Almighty rose to become an oak in Nigeria’s judiciary.

Aside from the judiciary, Ajayi has equally distinguished himself in other endeavors including community leadership, authorship and in the Lord’s Vineyard. Ajayi was sworn in as a Judge of Oyo State High Court in 2013 during Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s administration. As a serving Judge, he built his illustrious career on integrity, depth of legal insight and unwavering commitment to justice.

His judicial pronouncements, many of which have been upheld by the Court of Appeal, cut across civil, criminal and electoral matters. His influence as a Jurist transcends the Bench by contributing significantly to shaping jurisprudence and strengthening public faith in the Nigerian judiciary.

A man of uncommon integrity, he has been discharging his functions as a jurist with strict adherence to virtues such as fairness and excellence. A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (FICMC) and Chartered Institute of Arbitrators ( FCIArb), Ajayi’s contributions to the dispensation of justice in Nigeria have been recognised by both federal and state governments by being appointed into several judiciary arbitration bodies.

He had served as member, Oyo State Local Government Election Tribunal (2019); and member, Oyo State Local Government Election Appeal Tribunal (2022). At the federal level, he served as Chairman, Governorship Election Tribunal, Nasarawa State (2023).

A philanthropist of note, Ajayi has been touching the lives of the less privileged and vulnerable in society. His target is youths in the pursuit of their careers and educational advancement, educational assistance and welfare initiatives.

Ajayi at 60 has lived an exemplary life both at the Bar, the Bench and as a community leader worthy of emulation, not only by his contemporaries but up and coming lawyers and judges…

A community leader in his Ogbomoso homestead, he has been recognised for his contribution to community development, honesty and professionalism in the discharge of his duties to the fatherland by various organisations in his town as exemplified by Integrity Award bestowed on him by Ogbomoso Pivotal Club, as well as, Distinguished Service Award by Ogbomoso Valiant Club in 2023.

Part of his contributions to his community is a book he authored in 1993: ‘Who is who in Ogbomoso Township’. The book chronicles the life, times and contributions of Ogbomoso people who have impacted their fatherland.

Born into the illustrious family of Abese Lagbedu Chieftaincy family in Ogbomoso South local government by Pa Emmanuel Ajayi Binutu and Madam Ayoka Olalonpe Ajayi on August 21, 1965, he began his educational career at Methodist Primary School, Arowomole Ogbomoso between 1972-1978. Thereafter, he attended Soun High School, Ogbomoso for his secondary education between 1972-1978.

He obtained his Higher School Certificate (HSC) at Federal School of Arts and Science, Suleja in 1987. He got admission to the University of Lagos for his LLB from 1986-1992. He was admitted to the prestigious Nigerian Law School in Lagos for his B.L in 1992 and passed out in 1993. He thereafter had his one year compulsory service to his nation in Plateau State.

He began his legal career at Agbo Olaleye and Co in 1994 and established his own law firm, Yemi Ajayi and Co in 1998. Ajayi had a laudable stint at the Bar and this is a contributory factor to his appointment to the Bench in 2013. Ajayi at 60 has lived an exemplary life both at the Bar, the Bench and as a community leader worthy of emulation not only by his contemporaries but up and coming lawyers and judges in quest of a successful career on the Bench and the Bar.