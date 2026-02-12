Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has stepped down from the ttwo cases instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and others.

Justice Egwuatu announced his withdrawal shortly after one of the cases relating to alleged asset forfeiture was mentioned in court.

New Telegraph recall that the two cases were reassigned to Justice Egwuatu after the court’s annual vacation, following their earlier handling by Justice Emeka Nwite during the vacation period.

Justice Egwuatu said his decision was based on personal reasons and taken in the interest of justice.

He directed that the case files be returned to the Chief Judge for reassignment to another judge.

One of the cases involves alleged N8.7 billion money laundering charges against Malami, his son Abdulaziz, and Hajia Bashir Asabe, an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Limited, a company reportedly linked to the former minister.

The second case concerns asset forfeiture proceedings against Malami alone, with the anti-graft agency seeking the forfeiture of about 57 properties allegedly acquired unlawfully.