Justice Akeredolu To Journalists, Don’t Be Afraid Of Politicians

A former Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu has charged journalists to show courage in the face of intimidation by political leaders.

Justice Akeredolu in her sermon at New Covenant Church in Akure during the thanksgiving for members of the State Chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as part of activities to make the yearly press week said journalists must follow the ethics of the profession irrespective of those who wanted them to do otherwise.

The retired jurist said the ethical value of journalism included five core values among which are accuracy, independence, impartiality, humanity, and accountability.

She advised all journalists to always be on top of their jobs whenever they are doing their work.

In her sermon, Akeredolu said journalists should not be afraid of the powerful people in the society because the creature could not be more than their creator.

She admonished journalists to shun corruption while doing their jobs and prayed for protection for all Journalists in the course of doing their jobs.

Justice Akeredolu prayed to God to continue providing for the needs of journalists as their jobs required some financial commitment in the cost of providing useful information to the public.

She said journalists should ensure that their reports are accurate and objective while reporting on any issues that relate to the both individual and the general public.

According to her, journalists are the ones who bring light to any darkness via their reportage and advise them to be impartial and accountable in their duties.

The Head of the New Covenant Church, Revd Rotimi Fagboyegun advised journalists not to be intimidated by the status of the corrupt people in the society. He said they should expose those found to be corrupt in the country.

Fagboyegun said the situation in the country required the journalists to live up to the expectations as the power of darkness would try to compromise the integrity of the fourth estate of the realm.