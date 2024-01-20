JUSTICE AKANBI’S SON: My Dad Was Pulled From Retirement To Head ICPC Due to His Incorruptibility

…Recounts How Late Chief Justice Danley Promoted Akanbi to A’Court

It is not in doubt that Nigeria has produced eminent jurists in the past who have distinguished themselves both home and abroad. Many of them have in the course of their careers signposted excellence and quality both in their public and private lives. One of such is the late Justice Mustapha Akanbi, a former president of the Court of Appeal as well as the pioneer chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission. One of his sons, Mr. Oladipo Akanbi in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO talked about his life and times. Excerpts:

The late Justice Mustapha Akanbi remains one of Nigeria’s finest and incorruptible judges, as a son, what kind of father was he to his children?

The trajectory of an individual’s growth is intricately molded by the interplay of two fundamental forces: the genotypic, representing the genetic underpinnings, and the phenotypic, encapsulating the profound effects of the surrounding physical environment. In the narrative of my father’s influence on our lives, these dual forces assumed paramount importance in sculpting the essence of who my siblings and I have become. Our interactions with our late father, interwoven with the richness of the education he bestowed upon us, have served as transformative catalysts in shaping the core of our identities.

What kind of husband was he to his wives?

Aside from my mother, there was a period when he had a second wife who later departed. However, for the greater part of his life, he stayed dedicated to our mother, who bore all six of his children. As a husband, he demonstrated a blend of affection and firmness in his interactions with my mother. Their remarkable unity was evident, whether at home or during his travels. They were virtually inseparable. It was only when he transitioned to public service that they encountered periods of separation. Even during his time in private legal service, their togetherness extended to accompanying each other to the courts.

What kind of husband was he to his wives?

Aside from my mother, there was a period when he had a second wife who later departed. However, for the greater part of his life, he stayed dedicated to our mother, who bore all six of his children. As a husband, he demonstrated a blend of affection and firmness in his interactions with my mother. Their remarkable unity was evident, whether at home or during his travels. They were virtually inseparable. It was only when he transitioned to public service that they encountered periods of separation. Even during his time in private legal service, their togetherness extended to accompanying each other to the courts.

What was his typical day like? I mean when he woke and the first things he did in the morning?

In alignment with the practices of a devout Muslim, he diligently performed ablution with water before engaging in the early morning Fajr prayers. Following this, he would engage in supplication to Allah and dedicate a portion of his time to reciting the Quran, adjusting the duration based on the time available. Post these spiritual activities, he then dressed, had a light meal, and proceeded to his daily work routine. On weekends, he may choose to rest after prayers, immerse himself in reading, and engage in writing. During the latter years, especially when my siblings and I were on university holidays, he would join us after the early prayers, actively participating in our Quranic recitations.

What time did he eat his breakfast and what was his favourite meal?

He enjoyed a diverse range of foods, savoring not only Nigerian meals but also relishing Ghanaian ‘Dokunu and banku’ corn meal. He had a fondness for crab soup. Throughout his life, he consistently maintained a balanced diet, partaking in three square meals daily.

At what time in the morning did you (his children) see him before going to school?

We had to greet him every morning. The morning devotion also brought us together.

What calibre of people visited him at home?

A diverse array of individuals sought his counsel for various reasons, and the composition of these visitors evolved with the passing seasons. During the initial years in private service, clients, local community friends, and fellow lawyers frequented his space. Upon assuming the roles of a judge and chairman of the ICPC, he prudently avoided specific categories of people to prevent any potential compromise. Following retirement and the establishment of the Mustapha Akanbi Foundation, he opened his doors to all, including children, encouraging their active participation in all the programmes of his foundation.

Did he tell you the circumstances that led to his studying law?

He found inspiration in his father, Muhammad Bello Akanbi-Oniyo, from the Gambari quarters of Ilorin. His father was attuned to the benefits of education because he foresaw the opportunities in these pursuits, so he saw how it (education) influenced the elite legal families of Lagos Island. Particularly noteworthy were the events witnessed by his father, such as the marriage and subsequent re-marriage of Oyinkan Abayomi to Kofo John, who adopted the name of her first husband, Abayomi; Lady Oyinkan was the daughter of the famous Lagos Island lawyer, Sir Kitoyi Ajasa. These experiences played a pivotal role in shaping his perspectives. Moreover, the legal accomplishments of Alhaji AGF Abdulrazak, another accomplished son of Ilorin who was based in Onitsha, profoundly influenced him. Alhaji Abdulrazak was a pioneer graduate of the University of Ibadan, was the second Senior Advocate of Nigeria practicing in the Northern Region at that time.

My father recounted being encouraged and supported in pursuing a legal education by one Baba Olajide. This mentor took a personal interest in him after he excelled in the subject of ‘organisational method’ at the Institute of Administration, now part of Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria. Returning from Ghana, where he was born and raised, my father joined the Northern Civil Service in 1959 as an executive officer, and it was under Baba Olajide’s guidance that his dream of entering the legal profession was realised.

Who were his best friends in the legal profession?

Encountering disappointments in some of his friendships within the legal field, he grew increasingly cautious towards the end of his career. Despite this, he cultivated numerous enduring friendships with various legal luminaries, spanning both younger and older individuals. I wouldn’t want to mention names in this regard.

He retired from the Bench as the President of the Court of Appeal; did he in any way tell you his experience there?

Of course, he did. He shared the story of how, in 1976, he faced obstacles on his path to the Court of Appeal, but through the divine grace of Allah, and the help of a former Chief Justice of the Federation at the time, Justice Alexander Danley, a Caribbean, he was able to secure this elevation without resorting to lobbying. Despite being an outstanding judge, his journey to the Supreme Court faced hurdles from supposed close allies, resulting in an extended tenure on the bench of the Appeal Court, while those junior in rank surpassed him on their way to the Supreme Court. However, he faced this situation with remarkable equanimity, and in 1991, divine intervention rewarded him with the prestigious position of President of the Court of Appeal.

Interestingly, the same supposed close allies attempted to undermine his ascent, even casting aspersions on his reputation while he happened to be the President of the Appeal Court. Nevertheless, he emerged triumphant over these challenges. One of the most challenging periods in his career at the Appeal Court was during the June 12, 1993, election crisis. Despite these hurdles, I believe he maintained an untainted record during his tenure on the bench of the Court of Appeal.

Ilorin is reputed for producing quality jurists, what was the relationship between your father and other eminent jurists such as the Belgore brothers, Justice Kawu and likes?

I can state with absolute certainty that he consistently supported them and their families. His philosophy underscored the principle that those he assisted were under no obligation, emphasising the importance of hard work and reliance on Allah, who is sufficient for us. The Emir of Ilorin also shared a professional camaraderie with him during their time at the Court of Appeal. A few days ago, I visited the palace of the Emir to seek his blessings following my appointment as President of the esteemed Association of Nigerian Authors. During our meeting, the Emir reflected on his past connections with my grandfather and father, particularly their shared service at the Appeal Court.

Your father is reputed for being very honest and incorruptible, how true is this?

These are principles he imparted to us, and my siblings and I endeavour to uphold them. However, it is an immense challenge for any of his children to reach the pinnacle of his integrity, honesty, and incorruptibility. Perhaps, the circumstances of his time provided him with the opportunity to consistently embody such virtues throughout his lifetime.

Did he tell you how and why former President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed him as the pioneer chairman of the ICPC?

Upon reaching the age of 65, he voluntarily retired from the Court of Appeal, even though he had five more years before his mandatory retirement. As a parting gesture upon his retirement, General Abubakar Abdulsalami, the then Head of State, presented him with two vehicles, a 505 Peugeot and a Honda Civic, as tokens of appreciation, one for himself and the other for my late mother. Presently, I own the Honda car, while the Peugeot car was given away before his passing. At the time of his retirement, he owned a house in Ilorin, where he resided. He built the bungalow from proceeds of a government housing loan. Additionally, he possessed two other houses, one at the family house and another on Taiwo Road, both in Ilorin.

These two were acquired through the proceeds of his private legal practice before joining the bench. He also had a property in Abuja, which was built on land granted to him as a senior citizen just before his retirement. Due to financial constraints, a developer, introduced by his late friend and brother, Alhaji Umar Saro, undertook the construction through a build, operate, and transfer arrangement. Regrettably, by the time the arrangement was concluded, my father had passed away, and he never lived in the house nor derived any finan- cial gain from it. These properties consti- tuted the inheritance he left for his children. When former President Olusegun Obasanjo sought to appoint the pioneer chairman of the ICPC, he aimed to find an incorruptible judge for the role. Through inquiries, my father learned that his name repeatedly surfaced as a recommendation.

Consequently, he was persuaded to come out of retirement to lead the task of cleansing the system. Unfortunately, the deep-seated corruption proved formidable, and despite his efforts, the political class hindered the commission’s goals. He served for just one term, considering his age and feeling a sense of duty toward other community-focused endeavours, the Mustapha Akanbi Foundation.

When was the last time you saw him before he died and was there any kind of inkling he would pass on?

I last saw him on the evening before his passing in June 2018, during Ramadan in the hospital where we had taken him as his health deteriorated. He was connected to oxygen, and I sensed that the end was imminent. Witnessing the decline of this stalwart figure was deeply emotional, and that evening, I offered a heartfelt prayer for him. In July 2013, our mother was diagnosed with cancer (leukemia) and regrettably, she passed away in November of the same year. In 2016, he informed us of his own cancer diagnosis. He underwent treatment in London, and upon his return, and that was when he initiated the establishment of the Mustapha Akanbi Library in Ilorin.

Proceeds from the public presentation of his autobiography were utilised to establish the Mustapha Akanbi Library in Ilorin. During his illness, he impressively insisted that we ensure the proper upkeep of his legacy projects, and we are diligently striving to fulfill his wishes.

Are you satisfied with efforts to immortalise him or in what way would you like your father immortalised by the government?

I am aware that roads bear his name in Jos, Plateau State, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, though I am uncertain about Kwara. Nevertheless, there is a saying that a prophet is not honored in his own home. Despite this, I must commend the Faculty of Law at the University of Ilorin for bestowing honor upon him through the annual Justice Mustapha Akanbi Lecture. The most recent event took place in December 2023, featuring Professor Yemi Oke from the University of Lagos as the guest lecturer.