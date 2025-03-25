Justice Agim Didn’t Accompany Wike To Unical Convocation –S’court

Share

The Supreme Court yesterday said one of its Justices, Emmanuel Agim, didn’t follow the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to the convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) as reported in some media.

The apex court made the clarification through its Director of Information and Public Relations, Dr. Festus Akande.

Akande in a statement issued in Abuja, said: “In the light of the reports circulating on social media and other news platforms, we wish to clarify the circumstances surrounding the attendance of Hon. Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim of the Supreme Court of Nigeria at the convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar on Saturday, 22nd March, 2025.

“It has come to our attention that misleading information has emerged, suggesting that Hon. Justice Emmanuel Agim accompanied the Hon. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike to the ceremony. We hereby dispel this false narrative.

