Just Minutes Before Leaving Presidency, Biden Pardons Siblings; Fauci, Jan 6 Riot Panel

President Joe Biden on Monday pardoned his siblings and their spouses, saying his family had been “subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics.” “Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end,” he said.

The pardons, announced just minutes before Biden left office, capped a slew of unprecedented presidential action by the Democrat, who has been known as an intuitionalist during his halfcentury in politics.

Biden also pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley and members of the House committee that investigated the January 6 attack on the Capitol and allies who have been targeted by Republican Donald Trump.

It was a remarkable use of Biden’s presidential power: None of those pardoned has been charged with any crime, and the move was designed to guard against possible retribution by his Republican successor, reports The Associated Press.

Last month, Biden pardoned his son Hunter for tax and gun crimes, despite previous pledges not to. Biden issued blanket pardons for his brother James and his wife, Sara; his sister, Valerie, and her husband, John Owens; and his brother Francis.

