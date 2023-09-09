Just Mathematics Rewards Pupils For Excellent Performance

In a bid to foster love for mathematics, and enhance critical thinking skills, Just Mathematics, a Non-Governmental Organisation, (NGO), has held an award presentation programme for outstanding secondary students who excelled in the Just Mathematics Competition 2023.

Five public schools from the Obafemi Owode, area of Ogun State took part in the maiden edition of the competition, with the brightest minds showcasing their problem-solving abilities, creativity, and mathematical prowess.

Speaking at the award ceremony, which also doubled as a fundraising day at Banquet Hall, Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta venue, the Chief Convener and organiser of the programme, Engr. (Mrs) Araba Clara Tousse stated that the event was to present prizes to the top performers, including cash, certificates, and recognition for their dedication and hard work.

She revealed that 25 students from Community High School, Ibafo; Community High School, Magboro, Community High School, Oba, Community High School Kobape and Community High School Ofada, took part in the programme.

Experienced mathematicians and educators engaged them by providing guidance, insights, and valuable feedback, thereby expanding their knowledge and sharpening their skills through their expertise.

She revealed that after a 10-week comprehensive training, 15 sat for the examination, which enabled them to compete against fellow students from various schools in an environment of healthy competition, camaraderie and mutual growth.

Three of them were outstanding with Yekini Faruq from Community High School, Ofada, emerging in the first position; Ogor Elvis. Community High School, Magboro was the second-place winner, while Ukoh Sunday from Community High School, Ibafo, placed third.

They were presented with cheques for N250, 000, N100, 000 and N50, 000 respectively, alongside a plaque, and a certificate of participation.

All the participating students also got certificates of participation.

Their teachers were also celebrated, and awarded for their unique contribution to the development of the students. She also appreciated the schools, principals, and students for accenting the experiment

Just Mathematics competition was born to ensure students, especially those in public secondary schools, move forward.

“It is dedicated to empowering young individuals through comprehensive training and recognition programmes in the field of mathematics.

“We are committed to providing opportunities for students and fostering a love for mathematics, critical thinking skills, and academic excellence.

“When students develop a positive attitude towards mathematics early on, they are more likely to carry that attitude in their later school years and into adulthood.

“When young learners feel encouraged to learn mathematics and take pride in their accomplishments, they build upon those successes which boost their confidence and skills.

“But for this to happen, they need to experience enjoyment and success in the subject early on, at home and in the classroom,” she said.

Earlier in her remarks, Dr Mrs Khadija Adebisi Abdulsalam, Senior Lecturer at the University of Lagos, who was the Chairperson of the occasion, noted that although generally, students have this phobia for mathematics as a subject, however, anybody can become a mathematician.

She observed that everybody including the market woman can calculate her profit to a carpenter who knows how to measure appropriately. However, she added that what they need to do is to learn maths with conscious efforts and dedicate additional time and resources to it.

“Mathematics is a basic requirement for any course of study in the university and so students must know that there is no hiding place. What you need to do is to learn it with conscious effort and dedicate additional time and resources to it. You can start by dedicating probably 30 minutes to study more on it in a day and gradually increase it. Before you know it, you will also become a mathematician.

“As you improve in maths, you would see a gradual improvement in other subjects like physics, chemistry, economics, even in home economics, data processing.

“You can also do cooperative learning. Get your mates who know to teach you, while your teachers come to supervise.”

One of the winners, Yekini Faruq, who spoke on behalf of others, appreciated the organisers for their efforts and also assured them that they would not relent in their efforts to improve their knowledge of mathematics.

Expected to be an annual event, the Just Mathematics Competition is aimed at bringing together the brightest minds in mathematics. It serves as a platform for students to showcase their problem-solving abilities, creativity, and mathematical prowess.