JUST- IN: You’ve Placed Nigeria On Global Spotlight, Buhari Hails Hilda Baci

Following the 4-day intense Cook-a-thon by famous Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, President Muhammdau Buhari has joined other Nigerian leaders to celebrate the 27-year-old as she makes history by breaking the Guinness world record of longest hours of cooking.

New Telegraph earlier reported that the famous chef found her way into the Guinness Book of Records, and also placed Nigeria on the global spotlight.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Monday, Buhari lauded the young culinary expert for turning her talent and passion into a career, with a rippling effect on the economy as she runs a restaurant in Lagos, and trains other talents on entrepreneurship, and now leads the world in resilience, perseverance, and consistency in cooking.

The statement read, “The President notes the antecedents of the restaurateur, who dazzled at the Jollof Face-off Competition, 2021, preparing mouth-watering dishes that won the choice prize, and settled an age-long rivalry with Ghana on which African country should own the trademark for cooking better jollof- rice.

“President Buhari believes Hilda Baci’s drive and ambition have brought more interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food, as another cultural icon, with huge tourism benefits, hoping more young people will follow in her footsteps.

“The President thanks the sponsors of Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon, government officials, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, celebrities from the bubbling music and movie industry, and fans of the chef for all the support that has brought glory to the country.

“President Buhari wishes Hilda Baci more grace for a prosperous career.”