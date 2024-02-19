JUST-IN: Youths Take Over APC Secretariat In Edo, Vows To Sacks Exco

Angry youths and women have taken over the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat as they demanded for the sack of the state exco led by acting Chairman, Jarret Tenebe.

The crowd who were led by the Youth leader of the party, Tony Adun popularly known as Kabaka forced their way into the offices and brought out furniture, bags of rice and other equipment and vowed to stay at the building for seven days.

Adun said that they were protesting against the conduct of the officials at Saturday’s primary election of the party which threw up three winners.

He vowed that they would not leave the premises until the exco did the right thing. They also said that they would cook, eat and stay there for seven days.