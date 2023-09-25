JUST-IN: Yahaya Bello Sacks Aide, Ogah

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has sacked the Special Adviser on Stakeholders Relations, Anthony Ogah.

Ogah Termination of appointment was contained in a press statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Arike-Ayoade, and made available to newsmen in Lokoja, the state capital.

According to the letter sighted by New Telegraph, the termination takes effect from Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The letter further requested that Ogah promptly return his government identity card and any other government property or documents that may be in his possession.

The statement reads: “Governor Yahaha Bello has issued a directive for the immediate dismissal of Ogah, who served as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Stakeholders Relations.

“The termination of Ogah as the special adviser to the governor is effective from September 24.

“Gov Bello extends his best wishes to Ogah in his future endeavours.

“Promptly hand over his identity card and any other government property or documents in his possession to the Permanent Secretary, Administration, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the state.”