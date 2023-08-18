JUST-IN: Wizkid Loses Mum

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has lost his mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun to the cold hand of death.

The news of his mum’s death spread like wide fire across social media as she reportedly gave up the ghost around 1.30 am on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Confirming the development, Wizkid’s longtime manager, Sunday Aaare said that Mrs Balogun died in the early hours of Friday.

Sunday Aaare said, “Yes, she died this morning, at about 1.30 am”,

The late Balogun was the mother to two other children apart from the sensational singer, Yetunde Balogun and Lade Balogun.