JUST-IN: Wike Sacks 21 FCTA Heads Of Agencies, Parastatals

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has sacked 21 Heads of different agencies, parastatals and companies of the administration.

An official statement released late Wednesday night by the Minister Director of Press, Anthony Ogunleye, didn’t give reasons why they were abruptly relieved of their duties but noted that they should vacate office immediately.

It was also disclosed that the sacked senior officials should hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank, while their replacement will be announced later.

Those affected include the group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Abuja Investment Company Ltd, Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, Abuja Markets Management Ltd.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company, Abuja Property Development Company

Managing Director, Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company, MD Abuja Film Village International

Managing Director, Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd, MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation.

Managing Director, Abuja Enterprise Agency, General Manager, FCT Water Board, Director General, FCT Emergency Management Agency.

Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board, Director General, Hospital Management Board, Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board.

Director, FCT Scholarship Board, Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center, Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme, Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department, Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council.