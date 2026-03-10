JUST-IN: Wike Faction To Hold PDP BoT Meeting Wednesday

Following the verdict of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, the faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has scheduled a meeting of the party’s Board of Trustees for Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

This is contained in a notice issued on Tuesday, March 10, inviting members of the party’s Board of Trustees to attend the session at 1, Sabo Ago Street, Life Camp, Abuja.

The Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, confirmed that the meeting will take place in Abuja at 2 pm.

Ohuabunwa further stated that attendance at the meeting would be restricted to duly invited BoT members, warning individuals who are not members to stay away from the venue.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting is coming on the premise of the nullification of the National Convention of the party held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2025.

“This serves to formally invite all members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 2 pm. Venue is 1, Sabo Ago Street, Life Camp, Abuja.

“Note that this is the only BoT recognised as constituted by the Abdulrahman/Anyanwu-led National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC) pursuant to the Federal High Court decision and ratified by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

“Kindly ignore any other notice purporting to call for a meeting of the BoT,” the notice read.

Meanwhile, the development follows dissatisfaction expressed by the National Working Committee of the PDP, led by Alhaji Taminu Turaki, over the recent court judgment.

Last week, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja upheld two earlier rulings of the Federal High Court, which nullified the party’s national convention that produced a factional leadership in Ibadan.

Delivering judgment on nine consolidated appeals related to the party’s internal crisis, the appellate court panel headed by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission not to recognise the outcome of the convention held at the Adamasingba Stadium.

The court held that the exercise contravened provisions of the Electoral Act as well as the 2022 Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties.