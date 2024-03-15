JUST-IN: Wike Appoints Chidi Amadi As Chief Of Staff

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike has appointed a former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman of Obio /Akpor Local Government Area, Hon. Chidi Amadi as his Chief of Staff (CoS).

A statement issued from the Minister’s office, signed by his director, Press, Anthony Ogunleye, on Friday, said the Minister selected him based on his wealth of experience.

He also noted that Amadi clinched the position as an ally of the Minister who would help to formulate and implement policies for FCT.

The statement reads, “To enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the Administration of the Federal Capital Territory, the FCT Minister, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has appointed Hon. Chidi Amadi as his Chief of Staff.

” Hon Amadi has vast experience in public service and has held several strategic political positions including PDP Chairman of Obio /Akpor Local Government Area and Chief of Staff to the Governor of Rivers State.

“As Chief of Staff, Hon Amadi will play a pivotal role in supporting the FCT Minister in the formulation and execution of policies and programs aimed at advancing the development agenda of the Federal Capital Territory and will provide strategic guidance as well as ensuring the smooth functioning of the Minister’s office.

” He will be sworn into office on Monday 18th of March, 2024″.