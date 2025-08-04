The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday officially announced the release of the results for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

In a statement issued on its official X handle, the examination body confirmed that candidates who sat for the exam can now access their results online.

The examination board also advised candidates to visit the Council’s result portal to check their performance

“The West African Examinations Council is pleased to inform candidates who sat WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025, that the results have officially been released today, Monday, August 4, 2025.

“To access the result, log on to http://waecdirect.org,” the statement added.