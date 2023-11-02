New Telegraph

November 3, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 3, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. JUST-IN: Vehicle Catches…

JUST-IN: Vehicle Catches Fire In Imo (Video)

A vehicle caught fire on Thursday along the Onitsha-Asaba expressway in Imo State.

New Telegraph reports that the incident which occurred at about 9:40 pm razed done the whole car.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire incident is still yet to be ascertained.

READ ALSO:

However, no casualty has been reported so far.

IMG_3420

Details later…

Read Previous

Western France Receives Islamophobic Threat Letter
Read Next

NEITI Forges New Int’l Partnerships To Advance Transparency In Extractive Sector