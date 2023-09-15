JUST-IN: UNILAG Reduces Tuition Fees Amid Protests

Due to mounting pressure, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) management has decided to lower the mandatory tuition fees required from its students.

New Telegraph recalls that for the past two weeks, the students of the institution have been holding a peaceful protest to press home their demands on the sudden hike in the tuition fees.

Following the series of protests, the university management made the decision to slash the tuition fees on Thursday evening after the meeting with the executives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), and other faculty members in light of the current economic challenges in the country.

Speaking on the development, the Head of the Communication Unit at UNILAG, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, conveyed in a statement released to the press on Friday morning that the final meeting was attended by the National President of NANS, Comrade Usman Umar Barambu, along with other NANS officials, as well as the university team led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola.

“The meeting agreed that Utility Charges for all categories of students be reduced to N15,000:00 from N20,000:00. Obligatory fees for new undergraduate students were reviewed from N126,325:00 to N116,325:00 for courses without Lab/Studio and N176,325:00 to N166,325:00 for courses with Lab/Studio.

“The obligatory fees for returning undergraduate students were reviewed from N100,750:00 to N80,750:00 for courses without Lab/Studio; N140,250:00 to N120,250:00 for courses with Lab/Studio; and from N190,250:00 to N170,, 250:00 for Medical / Pharmacy students and students in Health Professions.

“The Convocation Fee to be paid by all final year students was reduced to N27,000:00 from N 30,000:00. Hostels fees were reviewed as follows: For undergraduate hostels in Akoka and Yaba campuses, the fees was reduced to N43, 000:00 from N90,000:00. For hostels in Idi-Araba campus, the fees was reduced to N65,000:00 from N120,000:00. The fees for Sodeinde Hall was reduced to N135,000:00 from N250,000:00,”Alaga-Ibraheem noted in the statement.

It was reported that at the start of the meeting, the NANS President outlined the demands of UNILAG students, which included the reversal of mandatory fees, the reversal of hostel fees, and the reinstatement of the Students’ Union Government at UNILAG.

Comrade Barambu pointed out that the absence of the Students Union Government (SUG) at UNILAG had a negative impact on communication between students and the university administration. He emphasized that students would have a proper channel to voice their concerns through their SUG.

Professor Ogunsola outlined the challenging financial situation of the university in light of the current economic conditions. She highlighted the university’s efforts to fulfil its commitments to students, staff, and local service providers, among other obligations.

She affirmed the university’s dedication to implementing measures aimed at mitigating the effects of the mandatory fee adjustment. These measures encompass the Instalment Payment Option, revitalization of the Work-Study Programme, support for financially disadvantaged students, the Triple A Project, the Pay for Mentors Project, and various scholarship opportunities, among other initiatives.

The Vice-Chancellor also reiterated that “No UNILAG student would drop out of the institution due to fees”.

She stressed that the aim of the university was to deliver quality education to its students regardless of class, tribe or creed. The VC would begin reinstating students’ union activities in the university as soon as possible.

It was reported that student unionism had been proscribed in the university for over six years.