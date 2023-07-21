JUST-IN: UNILAG Increases Tuition Fees From N19,000 To N190,250

Amid the removal of fuel subsidy that have brought untold hardships to Nigerians, the Management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has reportedly increased its tuition fees for undergraduate students in the institution.

The increase notice was contained in a statement dated July 20, 2023, by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, UNILAG branch following a meeting held with the top management staff.

The union, in the statement, said the VC stated that the fees would be increased for UNILAG undergraduate students.

Recall that the students of the institution previously paid N19,000 but the management has fixed the new fees at N190,250 for students studying medicine while for courses that require laboratory and studio, students are to pay N140,250.

According to SSANU, the VC, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola met with representatives of the three non-academic staff unions on Thursday, July 20th to discuss issues concerning members’ welfare.

“During the meeting, the proposed fees for undergraduate students of UNILAG were disclosed.

“Students without lab and studio use will pay N100,750, those with lab use will pay N140,250 and the college of medicine would pay N190,250,” the statement said.

A SSANU representative at the meeting, Rasaki Yusuf asked for a rebate for staff members with children in the university but the VC insisted that the new charges were set nationally and could not be modified for specific categories of students.

Ogunsola, however, gave the option of staff paying in instalments but with a condition to pay up one month before final exams.

Efforts to reach the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Alagba Ibraheem, for a comment proved abortive as calls put through her were not answered and text messages were also not replied to.

Details later…