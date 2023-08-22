JUST-IN: UNILAG ICE Director, Prof Oladele Is Dead

Prof. Oladele Orimoogunje, The Director of the Institute of Continuing Education (ICE) at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has reportedly passed away, New Telegraph reports.

Announcing the shocking development, the university administration in a statement issued on its official website revealed that Oladele died in the early hour of Tuesday, August 22.

The statement reads: “The University of Lagos (UNILAG) announces the passage of Professor Oladele Caleb Orimoogunje of the Department of Linguistics, African and Asian Studies (LAAS), Faculty of Arts

“Prof. Orimoogunje died in the early hours of Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba. He was, until his death, the Director of the Institute of Continuing Education (ICE), UNILAG.

On behalf of the entire University of Lagos community, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade T. Ogunsola, OON, FAS, commiserates with the Orimoogunje family and prays for the repose of the soul of Prof. Oladele Caleb Orimoogunje.”

Earlier, Prof. Ogunsola had given his approval for Orimogunje to continue serving as the director of the ICE.

The appointment is said to have taken effect from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2025.