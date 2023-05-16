JUST-IN: Umahi’s Convoy Kill Three In Ebonyi Community

David Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi State,’s convoy collided with three residents of Ezza South Local Government Area of the state and three of them have been confirmed dead.

According to reports, the victims were attacked by an advance team as they were traveling to the international airport of Muhammadu Buhari.

They reportedly dropped off the state governor at the Onueke airport, and the unfortunate tragedy happened on their way back to town.

The incident reportedly took place shortly after the unveiling of a flyover at Abaomege in the Onicha local government area bearing Prince Arthur Eze’s name.

The flyover was ordered by Governor Umahi and Prince Arthur Eze.

It was then discovered that the governor had left for Abuja soon after the commissioning ceremony.

Prince Arthur Eze and the state’s deputy governor, Eric Kelechi Igwe, left the accident scene, comforted the relatives of the victims, and then gave the order for their hospitalization before rushing to Enugu State.

Although their names and the registration number of the tragic car were unknown when this report was made, the victims’ motorcycle and the implicated Sienna were both terribly destroyed.