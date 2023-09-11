JUST-IN: UAE Lifts Visa Ban On Nigeria

The United Arab Emirates(UAE) has lifted a year-long visa ban imposed on Nigerian travelers following the meeting of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale said that the decision follows a historic agreement between the two presidents.

As part of the agreement between both governments, Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria without further delay.

“As negotiated between the two heads of state, this immediate restoration of flight activity through these two airlines and between the two countries does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

“In recognition of President Tinubu’s economic development diplomacy drive and the proposals today presented by President Tinubu to his counterpart, an agreed framework has been established, which will involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defence, agriculture, and others, by the investment arms of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, President Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two governments, which will be announced in detail in the coming weeks.

In conclusion, the President wishes to commend the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his unalloyed friendship and his determined effort to join hands with him to fully normalise and reset the standard of relations between the two important countries to excellence,” the statement reads.

It should be recalled that Tinubu made a technical stoppage in the UAE after attending the G-20 Summit in India.