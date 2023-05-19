JUST-IN: Two Remaining Abducted US Envoy Rescued Unhurt

The Anambra State Police Command has said that it has rescued the two remaining victims abducted during the attack on the US envoy in the early hours of Friday, May 19.

In a brief statement issued by the spokesman of the Command, DSP lkenga Tochokwu said the victims were rescued unhurt.

The statement reads in parts” In the early hours of today, 19/5/2023, the joint security forces rescued unhurt the two remaining victims abducted during the attack on a US convoy attack along Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Operations are still ongoing and further details shall be communicated, in due course.