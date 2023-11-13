New Telegraph

November 13, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 13, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. JUST-IN: Two Female…

JUST-IN: Two Female LAWMA Officials Crushed To Death

A yet-to-be-identified driver has reportedly crushed two female officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to death around Charlie Boy’s vicinity, heading towards Gbagada, Lagos State.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred on Monday, November 13 while the driver was attempting to escape a raid by officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).

According to an eyewitness privy to the development, Sodiq, the yet-to-be-identified women lost their lives at the scene, adding that the lifeless bodies of the cleaners were seen laid in a drainage channel as onlookers mourned.

Sodiq described the incident as a horrific accident, stating that the two LAWMA workers were hit by a Sienna vehicle while performing their duties.

READ ALSO:

“We don’t know what was wrong with the driver, he just drove straight here and hit the two women. It is such a pity.

“The driver has been arrested and handed over to the police.”

Details later…

Tags:

Read Previous

Ending era of media parade of crime suspects
Read Next

UK PM Appoints James Cleverly As New Interior Minister