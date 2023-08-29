JUST-IN: Two Drown In Ogun River

Two men who were in Ogun State for a church programme have reportedly drowned while swimming in a river at Itori in Ewekoro local government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

The PPRO said the incident happened on Monday when the boys, numbering about seven went to the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Onikoko via Itori from Lagos.

Odutola disclosed that a member of the Church, one Mr Adebayo Adeosun, had reported at the station at about 6:30 pm “that some boys numbering about seven who came from Lagos on the 27th of August for his church inauguration, left the church premises to swim, and got drowned in the process.”

According to Odutola, the two persons who drowned were later identified as 32-year-old Femi Akinola of Odo Eran, Itire and 35-year-old Tunde Falade of Kola Alagbado, all in Lagos, after they were rescued from the heavy tides.

They were reportedly rushed to the health centre in Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, “where they were unfortunately confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.”

The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Olayemi Jacob, had detailed his team to visit the scene upon receipt of the report, and he ascertained that there were no marks of violence and no foul play suspected.

“Their remains have since been evacuated to Ifo General Hospital, for autopsy reports and later deposited in the same morgue,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, extended the police’s deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, assuring that the command remains committed to promoting public safety and preventing such tragedies in the future.

Alamutu, however, warned restive youths to steer clear of rivers whose depth or tides they cannot ascertain.