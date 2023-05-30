JUST IN: Twitter Removes Tinubu’s Verification Tag

The popular microblogging site, Twitter on Tuesday removed the verification tag of the new President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu barely 24 hours after his inauguration

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that the verification tag of the immediate past Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was removed.

Adding to the list of political leaders the microblogging site had removed its special tag from the newly inaugurated President Tinubu.

Following the inauguration of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as president and vice president respectively, which brought about an update on their social media profiles, checks by this platform showed that Tinubu’s verification tag has been yanked off.

However, the account of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari remained verified by Twitter.