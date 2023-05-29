New Telegraph

JUST-IN: Twitter Removes Osinbajo’s Verification Tag

A popular microblogging site, Twitter on Monday removed the verification tag attached to the account of the former Vice-President,  Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

New Telegraph reported that before the removal, the Twitter special verification tag is designed for officials of the government.

It was observed that despite Osinbajo’s verification tag has been removed, the account of the former President Muhammadu Buhari  still remains.

However, the microblogging site is yet to issue any official statement on why the verification tag of the ex-VP was removed.

It was earlier reported that Osinbajo and his superior, Buhari has officially handed over the mantle of leadership to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, today Monday, May 29, 2023.

 

…Details later…

