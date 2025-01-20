Share

On Monday, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States (US) after taking the oath of office with his Vice, JD Vance in the presence of their families.

New Telegraph reports that President Trump was sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice, John Roberts, reciting the 42-word oath inside the Capitol rotunda.

Trump was touching two books held by First Lady Melania Trump: an inscribed Bible from his 1955 Sunday school graduation and the burgundy Bible that Abraham Lincoln used at his 1861 inauguration.

The velvet-bound Lincoln Bible was also used during Barack Obama’s swearing-in ceremonies and at Trump’s first inauguration.

Trump, aged 78, is the oldest person in history to assume the office of U.S. president. Though former President Joe Biden left the White House on Monday at the age of 82, he was five months younger than Trump’s current age when he was inaugurated.

Trump both the 45th and 47th U.S. president is also only the second person elected to a nonconsecutive White House term, following 22nd and 24th President Grover Cleveland. He will not be eligible to run in the 2028 presidential election.

