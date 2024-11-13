JUST-IN: Trump Meets Biden At White House

Share

The United States (US) President-elect, Donald Trump on Wednesday met with the outgoing President, Joe Biden at the White House ahead of his inauguration in January 2025.

Trump who made a comeback to the White House after losing his re-election bid in 2020 following the capitol attack sat side by side with Biden before a roaring fire in the Oval Office.

“We’re looking forward to having as we said, a smooth transition, do everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated, what you need.”

READ ALSO

“Welcome, welcome back,” Biden told Trump

In response, Trump stated he would also like a smooth transition.

“Politics is tough, and it’s many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today,

“I appreciate very much a transition that’s so smooth it’ll be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that, Joe,” said Trump

The meeting was a sharp contrast to the criticism the two men have hurled at each other for years.

Their respective teams hold vastly different positions on policies from climate change to Russia to trade.

Biden has portrayed Trump as a threat to democracy, while Trump, has portrayed Biden as incompetent.

Share

Please follow and like us: