JUST-IN: Troops Rescue Babies, Women In Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, in a daring operation, successfully stormed Kuyambana forest in Zamfara State, rescuing two babies and five women who were kidnapped since January 2024 from Marange Village in Kagara Local Government Area of Niger State.

This is announced in a statement by the Information Officer of the OPHD, Lieutenant Suleiman Omale, saying the victims, who endured months of captivity, were liberated following the relentless offensive operations carried out by the vigilant troops in the Kuyambana general area of Zamfara State. Among the rescued were two infants and five women.

The successful rescue operation came as a result of the unwavering pressure exerted on the bandits by the troops, leading to the victims’ escape from the terrorists’ enclaves. The interception by the troops on the 13th of March, 2024, marked the beginning of their journey to freedom.

According to the statement, upon their rescue, the victims underwent debriefing sessions and were promptly handed over to the relevant authorities for the necessary procedures to reunite them with their respective families.

Major General GM Mutkut, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Sokoto, lauded the tactical prowess and professionalism exhibited by the troops during the rescue mission. He commended their dedication and urged them to maintain the momentum until all nefarious elements are eradicated, ensuring the restoration of peace and normalcy in the region.