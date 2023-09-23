JUST-IN: Tribunal Upholds Gov Alia’s Election In Benue

The Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi on Saturday upheld the victory of Governor Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the March 18 governorship election.

Chairman of the tribunal panel, Justice Ibrahim Karaye while delivering the judgement, said that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction to entertain pre-election issues raised by the petitioners, Titus Uba and People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Karaye who read the unanimous judgement stated that only the Federal High Court has the exclusive jurisdiction to entertain issues bordering on pre-election matters.

He further said the petitioners’ case was also an abuse of court processes because the same case was filed by the petitioners before the Federal High Court Abuja Division and its judgement was not challenged by the petitioners.

He maintained that the petitioners lacked locus standi to challenge the nomination of the 2nd and 3rd respondent by the 4th respondent since they were not members of the 4th respondent.

Justice Karaye noted that the petitioners failed to prove their allegations of forgery against the 3rd respondent before the tribunal.

According to him, the 2nd and 3rd respondents were qualified to contest the March 18 Governorship Election and therefore dismissed the case.

The Petitioners, Titus Uba and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had dragged the respondents, INEC, Hyacinth Alia, Dr Sam Ode, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the Tribunal challenging their declaration by the INEC.

The petitioners argued that the 2nd and 3rd respondents, Gov Alia and Dr Ode were at the time of contesting the election not qualified to contest the March 18 Governorship Election.

They averred that the 4th respondent, the APC did not follow the provisions of the law in the nomination of the governorship and deputy governorship candidates.

They also alleged that the 3rd respondent had presented a forged certificate to the 1st respondent, INEC, therefore, should be disqualified.

They, therefore, prayed among other things the nullification of their election and declared the petitioner’s winners of the said election having scored the second highest lawful votes.

However, the respondents in their argument urged the tribunal to dismiss the suit in its entirety as it was an abuse of court processes.

The respondents stated that the Federal High Court Abuja Division had before the election delivered judgement on the same matter which was filed by the petitioners but they did not appeal the judgement till date.

They also said that the issues raised were all pre-election matters and only the Federal High Court has the exclusive jurisdiction to entertain same.

The 2nd and 3rd respondents clearly stated that since the prayers sought by the petitioners were all pre-election matters the petitioner’s case was a status bar and should be struck out.

They said the petitioners lacked locus standi to challenge the nomination of candidates of other political parties as they were mere meddlesome interlopers.

Meanwhile, Governor Alia, in reaction to the judgement said it was a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

He said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Tersoo Kula that the court has indicated once again that it is the last hope of the common man and that no might is powerful enough to thwart the supreme will of the people and claim power through the back door.

The governor assured the people of the state that he is committed to putting the welfare of the state ahead of himself. He appreciates and recognizes the fact that his victory is that of the people to whom sovereignty and power truly belongs.

He enjoined all and sundry including members of the opposition to join hands with him to move the state forward.