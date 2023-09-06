JUST IN: Tribunal Strikes Out Tinubu, Shettima’s Petition Against Peter Obi

The appeal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, opposing Peter Obi’s candidature with the Labour Party (LP) was struck out by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja.

New Telegraph recalls that Obi was a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) before he decamped to the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

While reading out the petitions before it on Wednesday at the Appeal Court in Abuja, the Tribunal held that it is not within the rights of Tinubu and Shettima to challenge Obi’s candidacy.

“The issue of membership of a political party is an internal party affair,” Justice Abba Mohammed said.

New Telegraph learnt that the tribunal also dismissed the objection raised by the respondents contending that Obi and LP failed to join Atiku Abubakar as a respondent in their petition.

It was reported that President Tinubu and Shettima had contested the petition’s locus standi on the grounds that Peter Obi had not joined the LP for the required 30 days, but rather a few days prior to the primary election.