May 24, 2023
JUST-IN: Tribunal Gives Peter Obi, LP 3 Weeks To Present Petition Against Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi have been given three weeks’ ultimatum to present their petitions against the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The Presidential Tribunal made this known on Tuesday in a declaration made by the five-man panel of the tribunal at the resumed hearing.

New Telegraph reports that the petitions which have been consolidated are to be presented commencing from 30th May 2023.

Speaking on the development via his verified Twitter handle, a member of Obi’s legal team and LP chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo seeks prayers from members of the public.

He wrote, “COA just presented their report. @PeterObi and LP are given 3 weeks to present their petition commencing from 30th May 2023.

“The Petitions have been consolidated. In God we trust. Your prayers are coveted. We moovee to victory.”

