JUST-IN: Tribunal Declares Kaduna Gov’ship Election Inconclusive

The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday declared that the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state was invalid.

The Tribunal, however, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hold a supplementary election within 90 days after it deemed the election inconclusive.

In a 2:1 split judgment read while delivering the judgement, that tribunal ordered the electoral commission to hold elections in 7 wards across 4 Local Government Areas of the state.

READ ALSO:

It would be recalled that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is contesting against Uba Sani’s election victory as the governor of Kaduna State due to purported anomalies and electoral fraud, claiming that its candidate, Isa Mohammed Ashiru, actually won the poll.

The PDP and Ashiru called 24 witnesses and provided claims and evidence to support their arguments during the petition’s hearing.