JUST-IN: Tribunal Declares APC Gawuna Kano Governor

…NNPP Abba Lost Out

The Election Tribunal sitting in Kano has declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor of the state after cancelling votes recorded by the NNPP Abba Kabir Yusuf and added to Gawuna.

The Lead Presiding Judge, Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadabey, said while delivering the judgment in the Petition brought about by Gawuna that the margin of votes scores by NNPP was not enough to give Abba Kabir Yusuf victory because most of it was invalid.

The APC Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna won all three Grounds presented by him as the main petitioner which includes over-voting, invalid votes and not being a member of the party at the time of the primary election.

The invalid votes, according to the Tribunal stood at 168,500 which is less than the margin of the winning votes won by the NNPP Abba Kabir Yusuf, as such, the presiding Judges declared that Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna won majority votes in the elections of the March 18 2023.

The Tribunal ordered INEC to retrieve the Certificate of Return issued to Abba Kabir Yusuf and give it to the APC Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as the original winner of the election.

In the same vein, the Tribunal declared that Abba Kabir Yusuf was not a member of the NNPP at the time and a day of the Primary elections of the Parties.

She declared that the position of the law states that one must be a bonified member of a political party before he was allowed to contest an elections, while in the case of Abba Kabir Yusuf, he wasn’t a member of NNPP 30 stipulated dates before the conduct of the general elections.

Abba Kabir Yusuf originally won 1.19m while 890,000 Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna won after the removal of the 165,663 Gawuna has 897,000 with Abba 850,000.